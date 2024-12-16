Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after purchasing an additional 846,967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 177.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,491,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 55,219.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after acquiring an additional 125,543 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,094,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens raised Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.3 %

INGR opened at $144.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.78 and a 12 month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $49,558.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,399.22. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,198 shares of company stock worth $9,702,461. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

