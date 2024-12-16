Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 12,830 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $60.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.22. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

