Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,007 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total value of $6,159,075.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,440,089.10. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,058,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,010,305. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,071,908 shares of company stock valued at $395,374,785. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Carvana Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $248.25 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $268.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,825.00 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.