TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $145.98 and last traded at $145.85, with a volume of 344807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.92.

Specifically, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 60,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,303,996.90. This represents a 3.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 245,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.45 per share, with a total value of $35,026,603.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,825,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,975,523.50. This represents a 15.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 31,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.03 per share, with a total value of $4,452,924.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,803,953.66. This trade represents a 1.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,892,000 after purchasing an additional 383,869 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in TKO Group by 499.8% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,010,000 after buying an additional 56,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

