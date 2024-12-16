TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 79,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,216. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.06. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.25% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

