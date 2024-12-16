Toncoin (TON) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $6.05 or 0.00005834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion and approximately $362.89 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,070.43 or 1.00282793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00007055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00052392 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,117,525,995 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,117,508,644.1111128 with 2,551,196,633.29008429 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.38554403 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 634 active market(s) with $232,467,286.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.