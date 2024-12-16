Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 302.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,265 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Veren worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Veren during the second quarter valued at $85,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the third quarter worth $79,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRN opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Veren Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

Veren Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

VRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Veren in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Veren from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

