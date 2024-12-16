Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 601.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

VET opened at $9.42 on Monday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.36%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

