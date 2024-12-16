Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 569 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,962,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,888,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,015,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $234.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.46 and a 200-day moving average of $173.64. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $242.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $331,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,810,910 shares in the company, valued at $478,388,772.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,439,854. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

