Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,591.16. This trade represents a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,822.56. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,914 shares of company stock worth $7,998,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Unum Group stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

