Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.61 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $55,115,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in DaVita by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of DaVita by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,389 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 9.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

NYSE DVA opened at $152.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

