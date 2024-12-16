Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 86,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 439.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.83.

In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,491.79. This represents a 27.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,724 shares of company stock worth $6,856,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $292.16 on Monday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.99 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.23.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

