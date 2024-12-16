TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after buying an additional 490,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 361,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 250,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $55.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

