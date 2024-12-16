Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$155,216.50 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,216.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.90 per share, with a total value of C$157,252.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.27 per share, with a total value of C$155,664.50.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,310.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.95 per share, with a total value of C$159,875.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,004.50.

TSE TOU traded down C$0.98 on Monday, hitting C$62.06. 178,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,026. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$53.45 and a 1-year high of C$69.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.6809091 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.96.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

