Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives $127.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $109.12 on Monday. Transcat has a 52-week low of $94.29 and a 52-week high of $147.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Transcat by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

