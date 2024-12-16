Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.44.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$40.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 76.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.83.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

