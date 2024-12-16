Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.44.
Separately, TD Securities set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSU
Trisura Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Trisura Group Company Profile
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trisura Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.