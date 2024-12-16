TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 96414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.
TXO Partners Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $657.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74.
TXO Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.45%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -39.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners
TXO Partners Company Profile
TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TXO Partners
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.