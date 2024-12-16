UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UCB Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $94.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. UCB has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About UCB
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UCB
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.