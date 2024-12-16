UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UCB Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $94.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. UCB has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

