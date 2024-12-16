Unigold (CVE:UGD) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 128,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 133,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

