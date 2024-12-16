US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in US Foods by 332.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

