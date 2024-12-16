VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.08. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. VanEck Gaming ETF has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $45.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the third quarter worth $567,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

