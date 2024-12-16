Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Boosted by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $75.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

