Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC stock opened at $218.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.14 and a one year high of $220.30.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.