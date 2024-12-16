Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $379.31 and last traded at $379.25, with a volume of 126342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

