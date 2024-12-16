Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the November 15th total of 713,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,889,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.29. 2,591,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

