Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 127,281 VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 1,400,683 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 206,580 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 369,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 73,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 237.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 210,124 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC raised VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNET Group

VNET Group Profile

(Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.