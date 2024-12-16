Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 127,281 VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 1,400,683 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 206,580 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 369,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 73,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 237.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 210,124 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VNET Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on VNET Group
VNET Group Profile
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VNET Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.