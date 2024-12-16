Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 34,343 Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter worth $53,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the third quarter worth $76,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mission Produce news, Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,326,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,347,526.50. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay A. Pack sold 22,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $295,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,115,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,954,295.60. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Trading Down 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $933.19 million, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVO shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Further Reading

