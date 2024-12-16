Virtu Financial LLC Invests $498,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $90.32 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.65 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average is $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

