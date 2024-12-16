Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WULF. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
TeraWulf Price Performance
WULF opened at $7.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
