Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WULF. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

WULF opened at $7.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.07.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

