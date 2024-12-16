Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $482,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 290,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 63,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.28.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $104,821.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,473.12. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $42,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,148.60. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,691 shares of company stock worth $2,550,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

