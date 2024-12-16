Virtu Financial LLC Sells 26,031 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,031 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 630.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Baidu by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $90.82 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

