Virtu Financial LLC Sells 4,489 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 210,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,829,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

JNJ opened at $146.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.