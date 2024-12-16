Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

VSH opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 924.9% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 20,844,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,161,000 after buying an additional 18,810,325 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 94.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,129,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 350,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,268 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,573,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

