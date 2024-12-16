Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.58.

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09. The company has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

