WillScot Mobile Mini Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 27,486 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 223% compared to the average daily volume of 8,507 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,810.84. The trade was a 25.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $487,706.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at $905,859.97. This represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,750 and sold 36,959 shares valued at $1,382,636. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 73.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,992 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WSC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 630,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

