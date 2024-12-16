Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

Shares of WLMIY opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Wilmar International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

