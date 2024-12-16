Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wilmar International Stock Performance
Shares of WLMIY opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Wilmar International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.
About Wilmar International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wilmar International
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.