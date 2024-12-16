Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Holdings in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 189,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned about 0.17% of Absci at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Absci by 23.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,833,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 347,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Absci during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Absci by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 155,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Absci by 521.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 239,747 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Absci by 73.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 731,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 310,946 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci Stock Performance

Shares of ABSI opened at $3.69 on Monday. Absci Co. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $423.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,321.56% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABSI

Absci Profile

(Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.