Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Aramark by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,714,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,619,000 after acquiring an additional 896,288 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 70.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,329,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aramark by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,977,000 after buying an additional 720,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after buying an additional 45,384 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,106,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Aramark has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $42.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

