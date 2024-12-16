Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 442 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $106.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $133.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

