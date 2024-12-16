Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 2,522 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $394.97 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $397.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.38.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.