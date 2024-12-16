Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $561,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Roku were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Roku by 19.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 14.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,544. This trade represents a 83.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,940.16. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,096 shares of company stock worth $5,653,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $82.99 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

