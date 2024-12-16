Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes $797,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $94.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $103.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

