WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 102919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $887.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.8% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

