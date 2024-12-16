World Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.97 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
