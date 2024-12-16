World Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after buying an additional 187,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.45 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

