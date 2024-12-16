World Investment Advisors LLC Has $909,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 404,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $5,325,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,838.77. This trade represents a 47.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,532 shares of company stock worth $12,264,846 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR stock opened at $233.53 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

