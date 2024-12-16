World Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Corning by 52.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 806.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 529.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Corning by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,508,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 152,922 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Corning Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 658.82%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

