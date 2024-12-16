World Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,719 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 44.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 498,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vertiv by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $125.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

