World Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. World Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,736,000 after acquiring an additional 109,682 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,217 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 165,168 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 338,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,875,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

