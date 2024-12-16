X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 19.6% in November

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:USOI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $79.25.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $1.4861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

